Staycation Idea: Kids bowl free all summer at Holiday Lanes

Holiday Lanes in Bossier City is offering free bowling all summer long until August 31.

The promotion is part of a push to get kids active this summer with bowling alleys across the country taking part.

Kids under the age of 15 will be allowed to bowl up to two games per day throughout the summer for free but they will have to pay the price of a shoe rental. For kids who already have bowling shoes, it's completely free.

Anyone interested can sign up at KidsBowlFree.com.

If parents want to be included in the bowling or for a teenager over the age of 15, the cost is $28.95 for the whole summer.

Kimberly Mosier is the Youth Director at Holiday Lanes and says a lot of parents want to know how it all works.

"You'll get a coupon emailed to you each week. And all you have to do is show us that coupon and we say OK here's your day of free bowling." said Mosier.

The program also awards grants to local high schools to promote bowling programs.

