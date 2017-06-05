Inn clerk robbed at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after the clerk of a local inn was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Royal Inn in the 1900 block of North Market Street.

Police say a man with a ski-masked entered the inn, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money.

The man got away with the cash and left in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Tracker at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.