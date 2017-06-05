2 shot while walking in Cedar Grove

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are searching for the gunmen who shot two men in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood Monday morning.

According to police, the men were walking in the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard near the Post Office around 3:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

That's when the two realized they had both been shot.

Police say they were rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Their condition is unknown at this time but police say they both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Two houses on the street were also hit with bullets.

Police believe the possible gunmen were seen driving off in a Chevy Impala that was on the scene.

