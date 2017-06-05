2 shot after party on Shreveport's fairgrounds

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after 2 men were shot on the city's fairgrounds Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Two men are recovering from being shot after a party on Shreveport's fairgrounds Monday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the agriculture building on Pershing Boulevard right next to the Hirsch Coliseum.

Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot after a party and gunshots were fired shortly after.

One man was shot once in the arm and taken to Willis-Knighton North in a private vehicle.

The other was shot twice in the arm and taken to University Health in a private vehicle.

Both are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

