Vandals trash family residence in Lincoln Parish

Vandals trashed a house in May 2017 in Lincoln Parish's Pea Ridge community. (Source: Wayne Dick and Carol Ann Dick)

Lincoln sheriff's deputies are investigating the vandalism of a residence in the Pea Ridge and Mineral Springs area of the parish.

The Sheriff's Office indicates that it happened late last month at a house on Brown Road.

"This is what someone did to my Dad's house in Pea Ridge, Louisiana," Wayne Dick says in a Facebook post, adding that his grandfather built the house many years ago.

He also told KSLA News 12 that the vandals "... even used the bathroom on the bed (in photos) and floors."

A day after Dick shared almost two dozen photos, he shared more than a dozen more that were posted by Carol Ann Dick.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 251-5111 or Ruston-Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (31) 255-1111.

