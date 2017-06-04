Another illegal tire dump found, cleaned up in Caddo

Thousands of used tires have found their way into a Shreveport neighborhood, and police are looking for those responsible.

Shreveport police are looking into the dumping of thousands of tires in the Westwood neighborhood. (Source: SPD)

Someone "dumped a huge mess on Old Blanchard Road," the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sign alongside the roadway plainly states "No Dumping."

It even says that those caught and convicted of doing so will be fined $500.

Yet someone "dumped a huge mess on Old Blanchard Road. So we'll be looking for you!" the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

The Sheriff's Office litter crew has since cleaned up the site.

Authorities ask anyone who has any information about the dumping along Old Blanchard Road to call the Caddo Sheriff's Office at (318) 675-2170 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

This is at least the second time in recent weeks that an illegal tire dump has been found in Caddo Parish.

Shreveport authorities are looking for those responsible for dumping thousands of used tires in police District 8 (Westwood) and an estimated 200 to 300 near University Health in District 10 (Ingleside).

While fines for littering start at $500, they can go up to $5,000 for each subsequent offense.

You also could lose your driver's license for littering.

And you could be ordered to serve time in jail or picking up trash along roadways.

