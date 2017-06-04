House to debate proposal to rename Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts

The Louisiana House of Representatives is set to debate a Senate-approved proposal Monday that, at face value, appears simple and straightforward.

Senate Bill 1 aims to change the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches to the Jimmy D. Long Sr. Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts.

That's to honor one of the boarding school's four founding fathers who also served as a state representative.

Truth be told, however, the proposal has rankled hundreds of alumni of the state's only residential high school.

An online petition at change.org has drawn more than 1,300 supporters.

And the alumni association says of the 4,675 people it surveyed by email, 42 percent responded. They include 1,350 alumni members, 350 employees, parents and other stakeholders and 240 students.

Of those who responded, the association says, 74 percent oppose Senate Bill 1 and 20 percent have no opinion.

"We are interested in reaching a compromise," the alumni petition states. "We ask the House of Representatives to amend SB1 to honor Rep. Jimmy D. Long by naming the new dormitory after him."

The petition lists the following as reasons for opposing the renaming of the school:

a loss of brand integrity and national name recognition built over school's 35+ years of operation; the cost of rebranding; honoring the school's four founding fathers with equitable gestures; name confusion with college applications and admission; name confusion with scholarship applications.

When the name change first was proposed, it was estimated that the school would have to spend:

$150,000 for professional services contracts for the rebranding of the school, which may also include the

logo redesign.

$7,620 on recruitment banners, brochures and promotional items

$5,480 on building and parking signs

$4,800 on pennants and flags

$3,500 to redesign the license plate

$2,750 on ID cards and name tags

$2,500 on new letterhead and envelopes,

$2,500 on copyrighting

$2,000 to adjust the front exterior sign

$1,760 to reprint business cards

$1,500 to reprint purchase orders

$1,000 to redesign the school logo and/or crest

$775 on vehicle decals

$650 on interior signage

$500 to redesign its website

$500 to redesign its transcript, diploma and matriculation templates

$500 to redesign class rings

$250 on consortium and university documentation

The proposal, however, has since been amended.

Now the legislative fiscal office says the legislation does not require the school to change its logo, insignia, licensed or branded merchandise, promotional and fund-raising items or other related items or products, including class rings.

And analysts say the school could make any needed changes to stationery, official documents and other printed materials through normal replacement as the stock on hand is used.

The legislative fiscal office "... questions whether the redesign efforts could be accomplished using existing resources and talents of LSMSA and Northwestern State University students and staff.

"Furthermore, it appears that the rebranding of the school may be outside the scope of the proposed name change."

