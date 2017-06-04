Undaunted by tornado, man continues mowing lawn

A Canadian man continued to mow his lawn June 2 despite a tornado in the distance. (Source: Cecilia Wessels/Facebook via KDKA)

ALBERTA, Canada — A Canadian man really had to get his lawn mowed, CBS affiliate KDKA reports.

Theunis Wessels told The Times Colonist that he saw the tornado forming but continued with the task at hand, the report states.

“I was keeping an eye on it,”

Wessels’ wife, Cecilia, told the Canadian newspaper the tornado was much farther away than it appears in the photo and was moving away from their home.