A man has been rescued after his boat flipped over in Cross Lake Sunday morning.

Nearly a dozen rescue crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

The man, who was wearing a life jacket, called a friend from his cell phone while holding onto the boat, according to SFD spokesman Clarence Reese. His friend then called 911.

Crews were able to to get the man out of the water without incident. The man is expected to be alright.

Reese says the life jacket saved his life.

