Caddo Commission considers changing meeting start time

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
The Caddo Parish Commission wants to hear from the public about moving meeting times so more citizens can attend.
District 3 and Commission Chair Steven Jackson proposed a resolution which would move the commission meeting start time from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
The change will be discussed by the Polices & Procedures Committee Monday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Government Plaza.
The commission will vote on a possible time change at a later date.
Jackson is looking for feedback on a possible start time.
