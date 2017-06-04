Caddo Commission considers changing meeting start time

The Caddo Parish Commission wants to hear from the public about moving meeting times so more citizens can attend.

District 3 and Commission Chair Steven Jackson proposed a resolution which would move the commission meeting start time from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

The change will be discussed by the Polices & Procedures Committee Monday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Government Plaza.

The commission will vote on a possible time change at a later date.

Jackson is looking for feedback on a possible start time.

