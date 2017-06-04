Witnesses: Pedestrian had head wound before fatal wreck

Shreveport police are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a pickup Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Market Street.

Shortly beforehand, the pedestrian walked into Waffle House with a bloody gash on his forehead.

Witnesses said he left after using a first aid kit.

"When he first came out, he went straight out of the building into the parking lot and was like between two cars, kind of bouncing off of those, then wandering on in the other direction and bounced off another car," said Ruthie Broadway, a witness.

"And we just watched him. I'm like 'What is he doing?' And then he headed on out."

Broadway said the crash happened 10 minutes just down the road.

Police say 22-year-old Shabrea White, of Shreveport, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup north when it hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he later died.

White was not injured in the crash.

Authorities said she was unable to avoid the pedestrian.

She was taken to the Shreveport Police Department's Selective Enforcement Office for toxicology testing and was released pending test results.

This crash remains under investigation.

