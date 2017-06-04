Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Shreveport

Police are investigating a crash after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Shreveport Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Market St.

Police say 22-year-old Shabrea White of Shreveport was driving northbound in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup when her vehicle hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the driver was reportedly unable to avoid the victim and was not injured in the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

