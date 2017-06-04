Keaontay Ingram's love for Texas

Growing up Keaontay Ingram always wanted to be apart of that Carthage winning culture.



"Putting that C on your head, we take that to the heart and we like to represent for the people that came before us," said Keaontay Ingram.



His mother Brandie Ingram vividly recalls his love for the Carthage football program at a young age.



"Ever since Keaontay was in the 5th or 6th grade. He has always wanted to play for Coach Suratt. That was one of his main goals. He would say 'Mama I have to play for coach Suratt,'" said Brandie Harris.



This season Keaontay took advantage of the opportunity and helped lead the Bulldogs to a state championship.



He racked up over 2,000 yards and 32 touchdowns.



"He's one of those backs that when the game is on the line you want him to have the ball. Like you said I like to ride horses and he's definitely a thoroughbred for sure and he can get it done in the 4th quarter when we need him to," said Carthage running back coach Demond Horsley.



Keaontay takes pride in perfecting his game.



"Between the tackles, I want to run like this or when I catch the ball out of the backfield I want to act like that or after I catch the ball out of the backfield I want to move like a receiver so when I come in the game their are no weaknesses no nothing. I just want to be the best versatile back I can be," said Keaontay Ingram.



He was highly sought after by many of the top football programs in the nation. He says choosing Texas wasn't easy but over time he realized that was the place for him.



"At the beginning of the process, I didn't know anything about the recruiting process and I fell for everything," said Keaontay Ingram. Make sure you listen carefully and don't let them just tell you that you are number 1 on the board let them prove it and show a level of interest in you."



His mother Brandie Harris says Texas made the decision easy.



"Out of all of the recruiters and schools that we have gone to, Texas is the only one that has invited our entire family and that's what stood out the most. Texas it's about family."



The Ingram's are family oriented and Keaontay has nothing but love and respect for his Grandfather who continues to keep him on the right track.



"He's a serious guy you don't see him smile to much but that's what I needed growing up, he was on me hard growing up," said Keaontay Ingram.



"If my dad had not been there Keaontay might not be as respectable of a young man as he is today. My dad has played a major role in Keaontay's life," Brandie Ingram. "In today's age I think it's very important that we have an adult male in each one of these kids lives because the way that the world is it's crazy it's like people have no respect and no care for anyone. We need to take a stand and start teaching our young men to start respecting people and having respect for others. It's time to go back to the old ways."

