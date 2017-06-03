DeSoto Parish officials warn against rabid animals

After a rash of rabid skunks were found in DeSoto Parish since February, officials are asking residents to take precautions.

DeSoto Parish Animal Services has responded to 14 situations involving potentially rabid skunks. Four of those skunks were confirmed to have rabies by the state lab in Baton Rouge.

"We are encouraging everyone to vaccinate their animals and be aware of wildlife acting abnormal," said Harold Renfro, the director of DeSoto Parish Animal Services. "Please report skunks and bats to animal control that is showing abnormal behavior such as out in daylight hours."

Symptoms of potentially rabid animals include:

Wildlife that shows no fear of humans.

Skunks out in daylight hours

Bats on the ground or low walls

Staggering or falling animals

Wildlife that enters yard with pets

Officials say to avoid these habits

Never leave kids and pets unattended outdoors

Never try to capture or pick up wildlife

If you would shoot a skunk, do not aim at the head in case it needs to be tested.

The best things to do are keeping pets vaccinated for rabies, report all sightings to animal control, be aware of skunks in the area and keep strays away from pets and children.

