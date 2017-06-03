SPD: Man charged with burglary, attempted rape of minor

One man is behind bars after police say he allegedly tried to rape a minor.

Maxamillian Polk, 26, of Shreveport has been charged with attempted second-degree rape and aggravated burglary.

Police say that a juvenile victim was at a friend's house during a sleepover when an unknown person entered the residence unannounced and began attacking the victim.

The victim was able to scream for help. As help arrived, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

An investigation by the Shreveport Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit pointed to Polk as the alleged suspect.

Polk was arrested before 7 p.m. on Friday and booked into Shreveport City Jail.

Polk's total bond has been set at $600,000.

