Body found in Missouri lake believed to be missing SWAR woman

Missouri authorities are working to identify a body they believe may be a missing Southwest Arkansas woman.

No official confirmation has been made at this time, but authorities believe the body found is Whitney McDonald, 31, of Nashville, Arkansas, according to the Branson Police Department.

“I cannot imagine the pain and sorrow the families have been experiencing over the loss of their loved ones while visiting Branson," said Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins, in a news release. "While we continue along with several community members and business owners to do everything in our power to bring comfort to these families, it has been our prayer to help Ms. McDonald’s family also bring closure with regard to their loss."

The body was recovered from Bull Shoals Lake near Forsyth, Missouri. Dobbins said that the received the call just after 6:30 a.m.

McDonald along with Antonio Finley, 37, and Kaliea Munn, 17, were reported missing when the vehicle she was driving was swept off the road during a flash flood on May 28. Two other passengers inside the car were able to escape safely.

Finley and Munn's bodies were recovered from Cooper Creek on Sunday morning.

"We are hopeful that the Taney County Coroner will be able to match the identity of the body found this morning to that of Ms. Whitney McDonald," Dobbins said. "Until such time, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of the victims as we continue working to help bring closure for Whitney’s family as well.”

