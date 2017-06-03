Suspect in attempted murder remains on the loose

After about 24 hours, Red River and Natchitoches authorities still are on the lookout for a man wanted in Red River Parish on a charge of attempted murder.

The Red River Sheriff's Office notified the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday that 41-year-old Jeremy Daniel Key might be driving into Natchitoches Parish.

He ran into some woods when Natchitoches sheriff's deputies spotted him and tried to get him to pull over.

Sheriff's deputies searched Saturday afternoon in an area off Messick Road and Holman Loop near Fairview Alpha.

Key stands 6' tall, weighs 195 pounds and is balding.

He last was seen wearing blue denim shorts, a light blue or gray T-shirt, a light-colored cap and white tennis shoes.

Authorities said it is unknown whether Key has a weapon.

Anyone who sees Key should do not approach him.

Instead, authorities say, call 911, the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office at (318) 352-6432 or the Red River Sheriffs Office at (318) 932-4221.

