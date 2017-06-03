Manhunt underway in Red River Parish for attempted murder suspect

Sheriff's deputies in Red River Parish and Natchitoches Parish are searching near Fairview Alpha for one man wanted on attempted murder charges.

Jeremy Daniel Key, 41, was last seen wearing blue denim shorts, a light colored blue or gray t-shirt, a light colored cap and white tennis shoes. He is about 6' foot tall, 195 pounds and balding.

At 3:30 p.m. deputies from both parishes are searching an area off of Messick Road and Holman Loop.

Key is wanted on attempted murder charges in Red River Parish, according to a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

RRPSO contacted NPSO requesting they keep watch for Key who may be driving into the parish. When NPSO deputies spotted Key and attempted to pull him over, he ran into some nearby woods.

It is unknown if Key is armed and are asking people if they see him to call 911 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 352-6432 or the Red River Parish Sheriffs Office at (318) 932-4221.

