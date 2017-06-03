Brawl with broken bottle lands man and woman in hospital

After allegedly attacking a woman with a broken bottle, one man is recovering in the hospital.

Police got the call around 11:20 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Pickett Street.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a man and a woman were arguing when he grabbed the broken bottle.

The woman then fought back and the pair were rushed to University Health with cuts.

The man has been sent to surgery with life-threatening injuries and the woman is expected to be fine.

An investigation is underway. No word on charges at this time.

