1 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in Webster Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of Minden man Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on US Highway 80 just east of LA Highway 531.

Police say 33-year-old Andrea Anquino of Minden was driving west on US 80 in a 2000 Ford Expedition when she crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a 2004 Ford Mustang being driven by 25-year-old Elias Andreden of Minden.

Andreden was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

Anquino was taken to University Health with serious injuries from the crash.

Police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

