2 women arrested after high-speed chase in Marshall

Two Shreveport women are facing charges in Marshall after they reportedly stole merchandise from Walmart then led officers on a high-speed chase Friday night.

Erin Robinson, 29, and Whitney Williams, 24, are being charged with evading arrest and theft.

Marshall police dispatch received a call just before 9 p.m. regarding a shoplifting that happened at Walmart in the 1700 block of East End Blvd.

Officers spotted a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

Police say the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase from Texas Highway 80 to Interstate 20.

Shreveport police received the call just after 9:30 p.m. when officers say the car crashed near W. 70th Street and Meriwether Road.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite, the chase ended in a crash after the driver of the car hit the railroad tracks near Meriwether Road. The vehicle clipped a gas meter in the 3300 block of Meriwether and eventually hit a tree.

Robinson and Williams were both taken to University Health hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Marshall police say the women will be charged in Marshall once they are released from the hospital.

