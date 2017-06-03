Tennis tournament fundraiser underway to help 'Katy Build'

If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
He used the racial slur during Friday night’s episode and shortly after followed with “it’s a joke.”More >>
He used the racial slur during Friday night’s episode and shortly after followed with “it’s a joke.”More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>