Tennis tournament fundraiser underway to help 'Katy Build'

The annual Katy Build Tennis Tournament is underway as more than 200 tennis players take the courts benefiting a wonderful cause to help families in need.

The Friday through Sunday tournament raises thousands of dollars to help build affordable homes for local families.

The project is called Katy Build, named in honor of an Airline High School student who was killed, along with two close friends, in a 2006 wreck.

Volunteers from Asbury United Methodist Church teamed up with the Fuller Center for Housing to build two Katy Build homes in Bossier City. The first home was built in 2012 and the second in 2014. Both homes were built for couples who had overcome great struggles and fended off homeless.

Construction has begun on their third Katy Build home. Eventually, homes will be built in memory of all three young ladies.

The tennis tournament will be at the North Bossier Tennis Center off Benton Road Saturday around noon.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner is competing in a celebrity doubles match with the pastors from First Baptist Bossier and Asbury United Methodist Church.

For more information about the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All right reserved.