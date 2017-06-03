Police search for two gunmen in early morning robbery

Police are on the hunt for two gunmen accused of stealing a man’s vehicle at a motel in Shreveport Saturday morning.

Police say the victim and a woman drove to the Moonrider Inn and Suites in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Dr. around 2:30 a.m.

As they checked into a room, two gunmen entered and demanded money, according to police. After taking an unknown amount of cash, the two armed men stole the victim’s 2010 Lexus.

Police describe the victim's injury as non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

