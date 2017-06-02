Thousands donated to ETX woman struck by lightning

Krystal Watson has marks on her head and face where she believes she was struck by lightning.

A Texas woman is still recovering after being struck by lightning on a camping trip in Arkansas.

Now just days after being struck, several communities across Texas and online are coming together to help her with her medical bills.

Jefferson, Texas resident Kristina Emerson's dealing with a situation not many mothers have to deal with. Emerson's daughter Krystal Watson, who lives in Nacogdoches, was struck by lightning while camping in Arkansas and survived.

"I'm extremely worried about her," said Emerson. "I'm still totally shocked because this doesn't happen everyday."

According to the National Weather Service the odds of being struck in your lifetime is 1 out of 13-thousand.

"A lot of people are calling me sky touched," Watson said. resident.

"One minute I'm walking through the woods away from the pavilion and the next moment I'm waking up like I'm coming out of a dream," she said.

She believes lightning hit a pavilion and arced over and struck her.

Watson has marks on her head and face where she believes she was hit. The strike knocked her out. She woke up face down on a rock with a fractured cheek bone, chipped teeth, and unable to move her arms and legs.

"It kind of feels like there is a heavy pressure on them and kind of a mixture of like whenever you sit still for too long and your leg falls asleep, that static, it was kind of a mixture of those two," she said.

Luckily, her friends, one of whom is a nurse ran to help her. Her nurse friend immediately noticed a burnt smell. Once at the hospital, doctors confirmed she had been struck.

Days later, her muscles are still sore, the right side of her face is numb, and she has a ringing in her ear, but she's alive.

"I really do feel lucky, like extremely lucky to come out of this and still be here."

Watson established a Generosity by Indiegogo page on social media for help with her medical bills and already has almost met her goal of $5,000 in 4 days.

"It kind of just cemented that I am loved, and I do have people who care about me, even if they don't know me," she said.

Her mother is also grateful for the outpouring of support.

"I'm just very thankful for everyone who is showing that there are really people in this world that do care about other people," Emerson said.

Click here to find out how you can help.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.