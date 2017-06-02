Police chase crosses state lines, ends in crash

A police chase starting from Marshall, Texas has ended with a crash in west Shreveport.

Officers on the scene are saying that the car has crashed near W. 70th Street and Meriwether Road.

According to police, those in the car were caught shoplifting in Marshall.

Shreveport Police, Marshall Police Department and Texas Department of Safety are on the scene, according to Shreveport spokeswoman Angie Willhoite.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.