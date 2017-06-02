Bossier City man caught having sex with teen in church parking lot

A total of 34 grams of marijuana were found in Snow's car. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

One man is in jail after he was caught having sex with a teenage girl in a church parking lot.

Trayvon Snow, 21, of Bossier City was arrested on Monday on one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, obscenity and several drug-related charges, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

A Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy spotted Snow and a 16-year-old-girl inside a car that was in the parking lot of a Bossier Parish church.

Snow was immediately taken into police custody when the deputy smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle.

After a look inside the vehicle, the deputy found marijuana on the floorboard of the vehicle and residue in the car's center console.

Snow was found to have a total of $5,315 in cash in his pockets. He admitted the money found on him was from the sale of the marijuana.

A total of 34 grams of marijuana was found in the trunk of Snow's car.

He later admitted to deputies he knew the age of the girl he was having sex with.

Snow is currently booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. He will be arraigned on July 25, according to the Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office.

The 16-year-old girl was returned to her home.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.