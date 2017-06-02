Keatchie man accused of stealing over $10,000 from neighbors

Caddo Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his neighbors.

Christopher Turk, 35, of Keatchie is wanted on charges for unauthorized used of an access card and forgery.

CPSO Detective Jeremy Edward said that Turk is accused of using two of his neighbor's credit cards and several of her checks without her permission to pay his rent, utilities, car note, gym membership and other purchases.

The total amount Turk is accused of spending is $10,300.

Turk is described as 6", 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact Detective Edward at 681-0770 or 675-2170 or call Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers at 673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.