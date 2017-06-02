Bossier woman accused of trying to run over husband

A woman is behind bars after police say she tried to run over her husband with her car in Bossier Parish Thursday morning.

Sheila O'Glee, 26, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies say O'Glee and her husband were in a vehicle together in a Haughton neighborhood when they started to fight.

The husband told detectives he got out of the car and that's when O'Glee reportedly tried to run over him.

Deputies say although he was hurt, the husband tried to run away but she hit him twice.

O'Glee left the scene and was later arrested near Airline Drive and East Texas in Bossier City.

She's now awaiting bond.

Deputies say the man had significant injuries to both legs and his back.

