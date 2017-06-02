Governor praises bill fighting opioid crisis

Governor John Bel Edwards is praising the passage to limit most pain killer prescriptions from 30 days down to 7. The bill is now headed to his desk for his signature to become law.

The House unanimously approved the proposal on Thursday to limit first-time prescriptions, but does not apply to chronic conditions.

The bill, from Rep. Helena Moreno of New Orleans, saying 30-day prescriptions are excessive and can lead to abuse.

The statement released by Gov. Edwards also presented some alarming statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which show a 12% increase in opioid overdose deaths for 2014-2015.

The CDC ranks Louisiana in the top 20 for states with a significant increase in opioid deaths.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, reporter Jeff Ferrell speaks with an addiction recovery expert on whether this new law will make any difference in what's been described as Louisiana's expanding opioid epidemic.



Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.