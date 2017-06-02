Many DeSoto Parish residents still without power, dealing with downed utility poles

Keatchie town council members told KSLA they still have to drive around these leaning power poles to avoid any dangerous risk. (Source: Keatchie Town Council member Ashley Fisher)

Power poles still down over Highway 5 south of Keatchi. (Source: Keatchie Town Council Member Ashley Fisher)

Many DeSoto Parish residents, especially those living in Keatchie and Grand Cane say they're still living without power almost a week after Sunday's deadly storms knocked it out.

Keatchie Town Council Members Ashley Fisher and Audrey Rachal are among those still without power as of Friday morning.

Additionally, they snapped pictures of dangerously leaning power poles over their roads that they still have to drive around, specifically poles on Highway 5 about four miles south of Keatchie.

Both Fisher and Rachal are members of Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative.

The co-op's office manager, Austin Haynes, told KSLA late Friday morning that they are making progress on restoring power.

According to Haynes, there were 439 meters still out in DeSoto Parish as of Friday morning. He said many of those will be restored later on Friday and the rest will be back up by Saturday evening.

According to their website, the Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative has 13,684 members over Harrison and Panola Counties in Texas as well as DeSoto and Caddo Parishes in Louisiana.

Haynes also said they have 80 crew members working to restore power throughout that widespread area.

Fisher told KSLA they have reached out to Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell in an attempt to help them get their power back, especially for the elderly people in their area.

This is a developing story.

