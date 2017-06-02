Car runs over hose at gas station, spills gas

Bossier City firefighters are working to clear spilled gasoline after a car ran over a hose Friday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Kroger Marketplace on Airline Drive.

Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale says a tanker truck was pumping fuel into the gas station's underground reservoirs when a car ran over the hose.

Firefighters were called out and blocked off the parking lot. Crews sprayed a foam over the approximately 12 gallons of spilled gasoline.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.