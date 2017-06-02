State police search for woman who ran after traffic stop

Louisiana State Police are searching for a woman in Clairborne Parish who they say took off after they tried to pull her over for a traffic stop Friday morning.

Police say they tried to stop the woman around 8:15 a.m. along Old Athens Road just south of Homer.

The woman reportedly kept going and later stopped 2 miles west on Ford Street. Police say she got out and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Search dogs from the Wade Correctional Center chase team were called in to help look for the woman. The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office is also helping with the search.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, according to police. The man told police he was trying to get the woman to stop the car but she kept going. He said he didn't know why she ran.

Police say the woman's identity is unknown at this time.

