Vacant house under construction catches fire

Shreveport firefighters monitored hot spots Friday morning after someone's future home caught fire.

Fire crews went to the vacant house in the 3600 block of Stonewall Avenue in Shreveport just after midnight.

No utilities were connected to the house and firemen say it was under construction for new residents.

The fire started in the back and spread to the attic.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within twenty minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

