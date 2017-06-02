TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-49 S in DeSoto Parish

An 18-wheeler crash closed a portion of Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish Friday morning.

Southbound lanes of I-49 near Clear Lake in DeSoto Parish are closed and could be closed for a couple of hours as crews work to clear the area.

Louisiana State Police say an 18-wheeler overturned at mile marker 182 on the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle only has minor injuries, according to police.

Police are working to establish a detour in the area.

