TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 lane reopens after crash on I-49 S in DeSoto Parish

Picture of the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on I-49 in DeSoto Parish. (Source: Donnie James/ KSLA News 12 Viewer)

One southbound lane has reopened after an 18-wheeler crash closed a portion of Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish Friday morning.

The lane reopened around 1 p.m. near Clear Lake in DeSoto Parish as crews continued to clear the area.

Louisiana State Police say an 18-wheeler overturned at mile marker 182 on the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle only has minor injuries, according to police.

Traffic was detoured to LA 175 south to LA 509 east and then back onto I-49 south.

I-49 South is closed at LA 175 (Exit 185, Kingston), due to an accident. Detour LA 175S to LA 509E to I-49S. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 2, 2017

