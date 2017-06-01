Police ID man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound

Shreveport police investigate a report of a shooting at 9:35 p.m. June 1 at Hassett Avenue at Sumner Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for a gunman responsible for shooting a man in the shoulder Thursday night.

The wounded man, identified as 20-year-old Frank Pearson was brought to the Willis-Knighton North Hospital on Greenwood Road in a private vehicle. He was later transferred to University Health in Shreveport for further treatment.

The police were called out at 9:35 p.m. to the 3800 block of Sumner Street for reports of several gunshots and racing vehicles.

When officers got there they found a crashed white Nissan Altima in the backyard of a house.

Officers saw bullet holes and blood inside the car but were not able to find a victim. They said about three shots were fired.

Shortly after, Pearson arrived at the hospital and told officers that it was his car they found and that someone he didn't know chased him and shot at him for an unknown reason.

The gunman was driving a newer model vehicle that may have been silver, according to what Pearson told police.

Authorities also were investigating reports of gunshots at 9:30 p.m. at Hassett Avenue at Merwin Street.

That's where investigators, having found a couple shell casings there, think the shooting began.

Meantime, Shreveport police also were investigating a report at 10:15 p.m. of gunshots on Yale Street between Maple and West Laurel streets.

That's about a mile from where gunfire erupted the previous night after a wreck on West Laurel Street.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.