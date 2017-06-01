Person with gunshot wound to shoulder shows up at hospital

Shreveport police investigate a report of a shooting at 9:35 p.m. June 1 at Hassett Avenue at Sumner Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A person with a gunshot wound to a shoulder showed up Thursday night at Willis-Knighton North.

The wounded person, who was brought to the Greenwood Road hospital in a private vehicle, later was transferred to University Health in Shreveport for further treatment.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show six police units were investigating a shooting reported at 9:35 p.m. at Hassett Avenue at Sumner Street.

Officers on the scene said about three shots were fired.

Authorities also were investigating reports of gunshots at 9:30 p.m. at Hassett Avenue at Merwin Street.

That's where investigators, having found a couple shell casings there, think the shooting began.

Four police units were at that location.

Meantime, Shreveport police also were investigating a report at 10:15 p.m. of gunshots on Yale Street between Maple and West Laurel streets.

That's about a mile from where gunfire erupted the previous night after a wreck on West Laurel Street.

