Authorities identify man found slain on Shreveport street

Authorities used fingerprints to identify 38-year-old Alenzia Scott as the man found fatally shot on Range Lane in Shreveport early the morning of May 31. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities have identified a man found fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The Caddo coroner's office says he is 38-year-old Alenzia Scott, of Shreveport.

Officers on the scene of the shooting on Range Lane at East 82nd Street said Scott was in the middle of the street just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Scott, who had been shot at least once in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Health for an autopsy.

No arrest has been made.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the slaying to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.