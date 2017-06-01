Leak drains Gibsland water system, prompts boil advisory

Customers of the Gibsland water system are being advised to boil their water.

The Bienville Parish town today had a major leak at Mills at Fifth streets.

"They should have it fixed in the next couple hours," Mayor Terry Wilson said.

"But our entire water system has been drained."

So the town has issued a boil advisory as a precaution for the water system's 500 or so customers.

The advisory will remain in effect until samples sent to the state health department show the water is safe for consumption.

