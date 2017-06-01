Here's how hurricane season impacts the ArkLaTex

Today is the first day of hurricane season and state and local leaders are urging everyone to be prepared. While they say the flood protection system is good there are no guarantees.

June 1st marks the first day of hurricane season, and although the ArkLaTex is over one hundred miles away from the coast, tropical systems can still have a big impact on our area, even if they are not at "hurricane strength" as they move through the region.

In the last 100 years, twenty-seven tropical systems have come within 100 nautical miles of Shreveport. That means that on average we see about 3 tropical storms every decade. Most of the activity we see here in the ArkLaTex spans from June through October, with August and September being the most active months for tropical disturbances to move into the region. The last time a tropical storm came within 100 nautical miles of Shreveport was Issac back in 2012.

Let's first talk about the structure of a hurricane to better understand potential impacts. Imagine looking at a hurricane from above as it moves north. The top right quadrant is the most dangerous part of the storm, packing heavy rainfall and damaging wind. The top left quadrant is the most dangerous for those on the coast -- where we see the most damaging storm surge. The back right quadrant packs punch with damaging wind, and the back left quadrant - although the weakest part of the storm - is still dangerous.

The biggest threats for inland areas are heavy rainfall, tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts.

Storms, especially Gulf storms with tracks west of the ArkLaTex, have the potential to drop a lot of rain in the ArkLaTex. In the past, we have seen over 15" of rain in a very short period of time.

Even some of these storms have had indirect impacts, like Tropical Storm Bill of 2015. This storm downgraded to Tropical Depression before even making it to Austin, TX.

However, the storm stalled over the Red River basin dropping nearly 20" of rain in just a few days, as warm gulf moisture continue to feed into the storm through the back right quadrant. This lead to catastrophic flooding for us in the ArkLaTex along the Red River and for its tributaries.

Tornadoes are also a threat with tropical systems. Generally, tornadoes form 100+ miles east of the eye wall. This is usually where we find the greatest shear. Tornadoes tend to form along the primary rain bands, and are usually quick spin-ups - but dangerous none the less.

Damaging wind, also a contributing factor. Especially for storms where the eye wall holds its structure. Rain bands can bring 30-40 mph gusts to the surface. These gusts will progressively strengthen the closer the eye wall comes to the area. Center, TX clocked an 85 mph wind gust from Hurricane Rita back in 2005, and Shreveport had reported a 50+mph gust from the same storm.

Although the National Hurricane Center is predicting this year to be an above average year for named storms, it only takes one storm to change a life -- and a storm does not need to be a "named hurricane" to leave its mark.

