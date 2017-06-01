ETX hospice center marks 1 year in service

Less than a month after Christus Health System announced the closure of Grace Home hospice in Shreveport, officials at another ArkLaTex hospice say their care center is thriving.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Hospice of Texarkana Care Center.

The $2.5 million facility is designed to give patients the care they need while going through a chronic illness.

"On our doctor's advice, we transferred to this facility, and that turned out to be a very good decision," said Derrell Nantze.

His wife, Joyce, was diagnosed with cancer last year. Before she passed away, she was put in the care of Hospice of Texarkana Care Center.

Within the center's first year, officials say they've helped 200 families cope with the approaching death of a loved one.

They say the facility is one-of-a-kind in the Texarkana region.

"The mode is more personal, the caregiving is a higher level of comfort for the patient, and a higher level of understanding for what the family is going through," explained Nantze.

"We are averaging about four to five patients a day," executive director Cindy Marsh said.

"We a can bring them in our inpatient unit to a very one-on-one nursing-to-patient ratio and have drugs here that are immediately available to get on

top of those symptoms."

Marsh said the services help prevent frequent emergency room visits for chronically ill patients.

She added that the Texarkana center still needs donations to help pay off the $2.5 million investment for hospice care.

Hospice of Texarkana has served the region for the past 32 years. Last year, the organization provided more than $300,000 in unfunded patient care.

