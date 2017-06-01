Deputies have someone's goat

This goat was found June 1 on Manchester Drive in Keithville. It has a red collar with a white bell. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Caddo sheriff's deputies have your goat, or at least someone's goat.

It was found Thursday on Manchester Drive in Keithville.

The goat has a red collar with a white bell.

Now authorities are looking for its owner.

They also are trying determine who owns a bay mare found Tuesday on Smith at Glenn roads in north Shreveport.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the animals' owners to call the Caddo Sheriff's Office livestock patrol at (318) 681-1120 or (318) 675-2170.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.