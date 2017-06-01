Crews working to contain spill at Shreveport Calumet refinery

Crews are working to contain a gasoline component spill at the Calumet refinery in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are standing by as refinery personnel work to contain a spill involving a gasoline component.

No injuries have been reported at Calumet Specialty Products Partners' lubricants and wax refinery on Midway Avenue.

No evacuation has been ordered in the neighboring community.

Authorities have blocked off Jewella Avenue between Doris Street and Midway Avenue because Shreveport Fire Department has a water supply line across the road..

Meantime, the plant's fire crews have been applying foam to minimize evaporation of the isomerate.

The plan is to start transferring the chemical from one tank to another starting at 5:30 p.m.

The release of the hazardous material occurred Thursday morning on the west of the plant site.

Shreveport Fire Department has had five units mobilized since 11:13 a.m. to assist as needed, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

"Our first priority is the safety of our employees and the local community," refinery manager Dan Yoder says in a statement released Thursday afternoon. "We have taken all necessary precautions to minimize risk to the public.

The appropriate government agencies have been notified about the spill, the statement adds.

And the cause of the release has yet to be determined.

Concentrated, prolonged or deliberate inhalation of isomerate. commonly known as a naphtha or petroleum naphtha, may cause brain or nervous system damage, according to the materials data sheet. The chemical also is a skin and eye irritant.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners processes crude oil and other materials into lubricants, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products and produces gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The Indianapolis-based company has 13 facilities in Northwest Louisiana, northwest Wisconsin, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and Oklahoma.

