Shreveport man charged in August 2016 retaliation shooting

Brian Devontae Carroll, 21, is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in August 2016. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of shooting a Rodessa man in the face last year.

Brian Devontae Carroll, 21, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the August 5, 2016 shooting of Demetrius Owens outside his Main Street home in Rodessa.

Investigators say the shot was fired from a white four-door Nissan Sentra parked at the corner at several people who were standing outside the home. Owens was struck and wounded in the chin.

Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Christopher Daniel said the shooting was believed to be in retaliation for a shooting earlier that night in Vivian.



Daniel said Carroll was originally questioned in connection with the case in 2016 but new evidence helped detectives obtain a warrant this past week for his arrest on the attempted murder charge.



Carroll’s bond was set at $250,000.

