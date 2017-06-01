Shreveport man arrested, accused of cruelty to child

Steven M. Funderburk, 30, of the 500 block of West 76th Street in Shreveport, is charged with cruelty to a juvenile. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man has been arrested and charged with cruelty to a 2-year-old.



Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Jared Marshall says 30-year-old Steven M. Funderburk was accused on separate occasions of slapping the child across the face and putting her in a refrigerator with the door closed as a form of punishment.

The alleged offenses occurred in Keithville earlier this year, according to the sheriff's office.

Funderburk was arrested at his home on Tuesday and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for cruelty to a juvenile.



Bond was set at $100,000.

