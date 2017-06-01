3 tips to help you, yours prepare for hurricane season

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Over the past few years NOAA has devoted a lot of time, money, and resources towards storm surge research. Now they are ready to debut two new tools.

June 1st marks the first day of hurricane season, and although the ArkLaTex is over one hundred miles away from the coast, tropical systems can still have a big impact on our area.

We love to compare hurricanes and although each storm is different we learn more about protecting ourselves with each one. September 19th marks the anniversary of an often forgotten storm that made a major impact.

Remembering one of the worst hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast

Hurricane season officially began June 1.

This year, forecasters predict an above-normal season.

And the American Red Cross wants you to be prepared for anything.

North Louisiana is not directly in line for the full brunt of a hurricane, but the region likely will see strong storms if a hurricane makes it this far inland.

That's why the American Red Cross says it is important to be ready for anything.

"Probably one of the most important is to make a family disaster plan," said Michelle Davison, executive director of the North Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross of North Louisiana.

"And that's something that we work with families for home fires, for tornadoes, for floods, for all kinds of disasters that impact our area."

The Red Cross advises that you should ensure you have a weather radio to alert you of any storms.

And you should have an emergency kit with supplies including batteries, flashlights, cash, your valuables and at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water per person.

