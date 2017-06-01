3 tips to help you, yours prepare for hurricane season - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

3 tips to help you, yours prepare for hurricane season

By Nicolette Schleisman, Reporter
Remember Hurricane Rita in 2015? (Source: National Weather Service) Remember Hurricane Rita in 2015? (Source: National Weather Service)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Hurricane season officially began June 1.

This year, forecasters predict an above-normal season.

And the American Red Cross wants you to be prepared for anything.

North Louisiana is not directly in line for the full brunt of a hurricane, but the region likely will see strong storms if a hurricane makes it this far inland.

That's why the American Red Cross says it is important to be ready for anything.

"Probably one of the most important is to make a family disaster plan," said Michelle Davison, executive director of the North Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross of North Louisiana.

"And that's something that we work with families for home fires, for tornadoes, for floods, for all kinds of disasters that impact our area."

The Red Cross advises that you should ensure you have a weather radio to alert you of any storms.

And you should have an emergency kit with supplies including batteries, flashlights, cash, your valuables and at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water per person.

