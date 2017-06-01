Texarkana business robbed by gunman in gas mask

Texarkana, Texas police are investigating the armed robbery Thursday morning of a Cash Title Loan store.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Walnut Drive, according to police.

Officers say that the gunman entered the business after they opened the doors wearing what appeared to be a gas mask.

After getting away with an unknown amount of money, the gunman stole one of the employee's cars.

Police are still at the scene.

