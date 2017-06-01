Gunman wearing gas mask robs business, steals worker's car

Texarkana, Texas, police now think the gunman who robbed a business Thursday morning is the same one who robbed a hotel the previous morning.

The most recent holdup occurred at 10:10 a.m. Thursday at Cash Store, a cash and title loans business in the 400 block of Walton Drive.

A man wearing a gas mask and a black hoodie held a clerk at gunpoint and demanded money from a cash register, authorities said.

He then ordered the worker to hand over the keys to her vehicle in the parking lot.

The gunman last was seen driving north on Walton Drive in the worker's silver 2005 Toyota Matrix.

The vehicle has Arkansas license plate 853-TOT and a front-end vanity plate that reads “Cam Photography”.

Early Wednesday morning, someone robbed Residence Inn in the 3900 block of St. Michael Drive.

Authorities ask anyone who sees the stolen car or has any information about the robberies to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

