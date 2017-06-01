Report: 25% of shopping malls could close in 5 years

There's an alarming new report indicating 20-25 percent of retail shopping malls in this country could close in the next five years.

That's according to Wall Street brokerage firm Credit Suisse, which released a research note on Tuesday of this week, according to published reports.

The report explains that e-commerce continues to pull more and more customers away from traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Tonight on KSLA News 12 reporter Jeff Ferrell hears reaction of the report from local retailers and customers. We'll also hear how some mall formats are actually thriving and how they're doing it.

