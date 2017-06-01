Movies and Moonbeams to feature 'Finding Dory' Friday night

Movies and Moonbeams is put on by SPAR and offers family-friendly movies outside in the city's parks.

Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation is holding a series of movie nights all summer in parks throughout the city.

SPAR will show one movie on the first and third Friday of each month at one of the city's 63 parks.

Friday at 8:30 p.m., it's "Finding Dory" at Riverview Park.

Admission is free for the whole family and people are encouraged to bring blankets or something else to sit on.

Riverview Church will provide some snacks for the children and attendees are welcome to bring their own food as well, except for anything in glass containers.

Movies and Moonbeams is designed to be something fun for families and to bring the community closer together, says SPAR's Catherine Kennedy.

"I think it's a great idea to offer free family fun for folks."

The film series was originally a partnership with Robinson Film Center about 10 years ago.

"So far, we started about eight years ago and we were doing it all by ourselves," Kennedy said. "So it's been really exciting to see people in the community. People love it. We get tons of people out."

Each week, the movie will start at 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

